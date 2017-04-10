Defying gravity

It seems only good structure and a big chunk of luck appear to be keeping this wall in place in Old Deer.

Buchanie reader Peter Yeats of Hythie, Mintlaw, came in to show us a picture of the gravity-defying wall - located on the corner of Old Deer along from the church - as he stands beneath its remains.

"My son took this picture of me underneath the top of the wall which appears to be being held up by little more than air," said Peter.

"The wall was damaged around a month ago when a vehicle ploughed into it, but remarkably the hole remains perfectly framed by the remaining stonework.

"I can't believe that these pieces are still in place. I would have thought they would have crumbled with the impact."

Peter admits he perhaps should have worn a hard-hat before standing under the structure, but was careful not to touch it just in case in came crashing down on top of him!