Diamond day for local couple

A Mintlaw couple have celebrated 60 years of marriage, surrounded by their family.

George and Sheena Clubb (nee Castell) marked their Diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 10.

George and Sheena have three children - one son and two daughters - as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

As well as raising their son and two daughters, the couple fostered a number of children.

Together, George and Sheena also ran a children’s home in Cullen for a number of years - where George was house father.

George also worked on the farm during his career; meanwhile, Sheena worked at Willowbank for 23 years.

The couple first met at a dance in Ellon - and later married in the town, at Ellon Parish Church.

To celebrate their special anniversary, George and Sheena have planned a family meal at the Ban Car Hotel in Lonmay.

On their anniversary day, the couple were joined at their family home by local councillor Marion Buchan - who presented a card, a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of whisky on behalf of the community - and also Lord and Lady Aberdeen.

Commenting on the special occasion, Sheena said: “We didn’t expect to get to this happy milestone.

“The time has passed so quickly with the children and grandchildren. We’re delighted to be celebrating with our family.”

Central Buchan councillor Marion Buchan commented:

“I’m very honoured to help the couple celebrate and I hope they have a wonderful day.”