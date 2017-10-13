Dick Whittington (and his cat) to visit Westfield School

Pupils of Westfield School have been gifted a theatre performance by Happy Days Children’s Charity, a national charity that helps children with a variety of special needs with day trips and holidays.

On November 7, the children will be treated to a performance of Dick Whittington when the M&M Productions travelling theatre company visits their school.

Happy Days community fund-raiser, Suffia Shah, said: “We were able to support over 23,000 children and their families last year alone, but we couldn’t have done this without the amazing help of our volunteers and fund-raisers. We’d love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved and support our work. Our holidays, day trips, workshops and performances are a lifeline to children across the UK providing them with happiness and hope as well as important social and developmental skills.

We help families caring for children with life-limiting conditions, disabilities, abused children and young carers and would encourage anyone in the area that would benefit from a respite break to get in touch.”

For more information about Happy Days Children’s Charity call 01582 651234, email enquiries@happydayscharity.org or visit www.happydayscharity.org