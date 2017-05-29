Do your bit to combat Dementia

NHS Grampian is joining forces with Alzheimer Scotland this week to encourage people to get together to break their silence over one of the area’s most common medical conditions.

The health board is working with the charity to organise a series of ‘tea and a blether’ sessions across its sites this week designed to encourage people to talk about dementia and highlight the importance of friendship in supporting people with the disease.

As part of the awareness raising initiative people across the north east are being urged to have their own ‘tea and a blether’ with people they know who are affected by the condition which affects more than 90,000 people in Scotland.

Lyn-Irvine Brinklow, Dementia Nurse Consultant with NHS Grampian, said dementia is now so common that three in every four people know someone with condition.

Lyn said: “Despite how increasingly common dementia now is, too often we hear from patients that they feel isolated and lonely because those closest to them often drift away after a diagnosis.

“It can be a frightening for everyone involved so it’s understandable that people feel uncomfortable but someone with dementia needs support from carers, friends, and families more than ever.

“It doesn’t take much; a quick catch up over a cuppa can really make all the difference. That’s why we are working with Alzheimer Scotland to host ‘tea and a blether’ sessions across our hospital and community sites during Dementia Awareness week.”

Lyn continued: “There is no doubt that dementia is one of the biggest medical challenges facing Grampian and the number of people and their families living with dementia is expected to rise considerably over the next few years.

“Dementia Awareness Week is an opportunity for everyone to get involved in their own community including those who are in hospital at the moment.

“Take a second to think about who you know that’s affected by the condition - whether they have dementia themselves or have a relative or friend that does - reach out to them, grab a cuppa and talk about their experience.”

Dementia Awareness Week takes place between Ma 29 and June 4. More information on the week, including ‘tea and a blether’ as well as advice about supporting family and friends with dementia, is available at http://daw.dementiascotland.org/