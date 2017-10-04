Drive-in tickets are selling well - be quick!

Tickets for a festive drive-in cinema in Fraserburgh are selling like hot cakes.

It will be on Saturday, November 18, to raise money to bring an ice-rink to Fraserburgh on December 8 and 9, free for everyone for a weekend in December.

Fraserburgh Super Saturdays coordinator, Leona Findlay explained: “The drive-in cinema will take place at Fraserburgh college car park. We will screen two classic Christmas films, Elf and Home Alone.

“It will to be a great family event that will get everyone into the festive spirit in preparation for the ice rink coming to the Broch.”

Elf will be shown at 4pm and Home Alone at 7pm.

Local businesses will sell pizza, burgers and hot drinks. Fraserburgh Community Church, Fraserburgers will sell hot food and Symposium will bring their mobile coffee van.

Lilly’s Dough will sell freshly made hot pizza.

Tickets at £20 per car plus an online booking fee for the drive-in are available online from www.eventbrite/frozenfraserburgh.

For more info visit Super Saturdays facebook page.