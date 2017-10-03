Driver airlifted to ARI

The driver of the red Rover 25 in the picture remains in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a serious collision on Monday.

The other car involved was a grey Volkswagen Passat. No updated report is to hand on the condition of its driver, who was treated at the site by paramedics and is understood to have suffered minor injuries.

The collision occurred in the early afternoon on the B9031 Sandhaven to Rosehearty road.

The lady in the Rover had to be freed from the car by firefighters. An air ambulance was called and it took her to the hospital.

Just after the collision Police said: “There has been a serious collision between Sandhaven and Rosehearty, and police are in attendance.

“It was reported at about 1.20pm. There is one female with serious injuries.”

Police closed the road on their arrival, and it remained shut until the scene had been returned to normal.

Two fire appliances from Fraserburgh brought cutting equipment and stabilisation gear as they freed the injured woman.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13.20 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the B9031 near Sandhaven.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our heli-med air ambulance. The first unit arrived on the scene within two minutes. One female patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter.”

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the collision are being investigated.