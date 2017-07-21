A safer route to school for pupils

Pupils at Lochpots School in Fraserburgh will be able to undertake a safer journey to school after the summer holidays.

In order to get to their classes youngsters at the school have previously had to walk through a busy garage site to gain access to the building.

Local councillor Brian Topping has been calling for the installation of a gate at the rear of the school, which would mean avoiding the garage area.

He has now been promised that the gate will be installed allow the children to come safely down from Lochpots Road onto the rear of St. Andrews Drive.

Cllr Topping told the Herald that the gate would be open during school hours for the pupils to use, but would be locked outwith those times.

“The gate won’t be available for public access, “ he said.

“It will purely be there for the pupils so that they can avoid going through the garage area,” he said.

“It’s really all about adhering to safer routes to school.

“I’m absolutely delighted that the council has agreed to provide this gate as it’s something I’ve been pushing for for quite some time.”

Cllr Topping seaid he was hopeful that the gate will be in place by the time the pupils return to school after the summer holidays,” he added.

Cllr Topping says he is also looking at getting the path at Robertson Road tidied up.

“It’s a bit of a mess so hopefully we can get that tidied up also in time for the pupils going back to school.”