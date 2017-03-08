Asda promotes World Book Day at Lochpots

Children from Lochpots Primary School have celebrated World Book Day with the help of Asda and their dedicated community champion.

The store’s community champion, Carolyn Taylor, visited Lochpots for a book reading in celebration of the 20th annual World Book Day festival; which celebrates authors, illustrators, books and reading.

World Book Day aims to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Asda is supporting the event by stocking the full range of World Book Day titles, so children can redeem their vouchers in store for one of these books, or use it as money off the main range.

Nursery children at the school enjoyed listening to stories and crafting Peppa Pig ears with the help of Carolyn Taylor.

Carolyn, who is community champion at Asda Fraserburgh said: “World Book Day is getting bigger and better every year in Fraserburgh and it’s great to see a group of children engaged in reading at such a young age.

“Reading books and using the imagination is so important and by supporting World Book Day we want to encourage people to enjoy reading with their children.

“It’s a great excuse to dress up and help children develop their language and vocabulary skills, whilst of course having fun at the same time.”

List of World Book

Day books

• The Famous Five by Enid Blyton

• Horrid Henry by Francesca Simon

• Where’s Wally?: The Fantastic Journey by Martin Handford

• Everyone Loves Underpants by Claire Freedman

• Peppa Loves World Book Day by Cavan Scott

• Princess Mirror-Belle & Snow White by Julia Donaldson

• Butterfly Reach by Jacqueline Wilson

• Blob by David Walliams

• Island by David Almond

• Dead of Night by Michael Grant