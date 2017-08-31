Calling New Aberdour FPs!

A reunion is planned for all who attended New Aberdour Old School which closed in 1968. It will be on October 21, starting at 7.30pm in the Ritchie Hall, Strichen.

The school was opened in 1874 and a replacement school was built in a field behind it before its closure.

After demolition a car park for the new school was formed where the old school once stood. Unfortunately this school too has closed.

A reunion for teachers, staff and pupils connected to the ‘old’ New Aberdour School was held in 2011, with two teachers, and 215 FPs and partners.

The reunion organisers would have liked the event to take place in New Aberdour, but due to the great response the numbers were too great for the village hall.

Organisers of the proposed reunion: Ewen Watt, Gordon Irvine, Peter Smart, and Hilda Keith (nee Robertson) were all in the same class at school, and have a Facebook page.

Hilda says: “If you were unable to attend last time we hope you can make it this year, and if you enjoyed the evening in 2011 please join us once again for some reminiscing, and a good old blether whilst trying to put a name to the face.

“More details will be posted on Facebook and posters will be distributed locally. If you know a classmate not on Facebook please spread the word. Who will be the youngest, the eldest and the furthest from New Aberdour to attend?

“This year’s profits will go to the parish church, public hall and community council.”