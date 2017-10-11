Dad Richard says it was all worthwhile

Richard Simpson has had his hands full over the last couple of years but says it has all been worth it after not only collecting his HNC in Engineering Practice at the North East Scotland College Fraserburgh Awards Ceremony, but also being named as one of the Score Group sponsored annual prize winners.

Richard (41) from Rosehearty has achieved his qualification by studying part-time at the College whilst holding down a full-time job and being dad to his four young children!

Richard, who works as a Mechanical Technician at the St Fergus National Grid, decided he wanted to gain a new qualification after being out of education since leaving Fraserburgh Academy at the age of 16. His employers were very supportive and encouraged Richard’s willingness to undertake professional development.

After looking online for relevant courses, Richard contacted the college about the HNC Engineering Practice and before he knew it had enrolled and started attending the Fraserburgh campus for classes!

Richard said, “I really enjoyed my time at the College, mainly because I found the units we were studying very interesting. There was a lot of work involved but my lecturers were great and really encouraging. “

Richards’s lecturers who nominated him as a prize winner said they had chosen him due to his hardworking attitude and the high standard of work he produced.

Describing Richard’s achievements at college they said: “As a mature student who had been out of education for some time, Richard lacked confidence at first. However he worked hard in every class and wasn’t afraid to ask for clarification when unsure of something. Some of the work submitted by Richard was of a very high standard and could have been used as model answers for his counterparts.”

For now Richard is happy to have achieved his qualification and is enjoying some well-deserved downtime with his family when he is not working at St Fergus. However, he is keen to return to study again in the near future and embark on his next challenge!