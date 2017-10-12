Daughter was motivation for Julie

When Julie Hastie left Mintlaw Academy at age 16 she chose not to progress in her studies.

But when her daughter Alexis was born in 2012, Julie found the motivation she needed to return to full time education.

“I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in 2012, and this inspired me to achieve something with my life and set a good example for my child,” said 25-year-old Julie.

So in 2014, she began the NC Business course at North East Scotland College’s Fraserburgh Campus and, the following year, enrolled to study HND Accounting. She has never looked back.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed every year at college. The course was a really great, diverse mix of people, and I’ve been able to make some great friends.

“Each year was an achievement for me. In the first year of my HNC I got an A in one of my assessments and it spurred me to keep working hard.

“I’ve excelled beyond my expectations at College. I held back when I was younger, and I’m so glad I decided to just go for it.”

While Julie studied at the College, Alexis attended the College nursery, which made her experience even easier.

She is now hoping to find a job in accounting that will allow her to continue to learn and develop her skills.