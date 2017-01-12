Search

GIRFEC hosts community cafe

The Happy Caf� Enterprise group alongside Shirley Hutchison, president of Central Buchan Rotary Club.

At the end of last month Mintlaw CSN’s local Getting It Right for Every Child (GIRFEC) group hosted a v ery successful community cafe event at MACBI.

