Information evening for prospective teachers

Aberdeenshire Council will be hosting an information evening for all those considering studying to become a primary teacher part-time.

The session will be held at Inverurie Academy between 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 30.

Distance Learning Initial Teacher Education (DLITE) is run as a partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and the University of Aberdeen and has been developed to allow people to continue working while studying for a postgraduate teaching qualification (PGDE).

Following completion of the PGDE in June 2019 aspiring teachers will then begin as a probationer in an Aberdeenshire primary school at the start of term in August 2019.

Cllr Gillian Owen, chairperson of the Education Committee said: “If you have ever thought about teaching as a career but aren’t quite sure and want to learn more, this information evening will make the path to teaching much clearer.

“The fact that you can complete the PGDE while still working means that if you are considering a career change you can do it without losing out financially.

“If you cannot make it along to Inverurie Academy on August 30, then please get in touch and we will answer any questions you may have,” she added.

Course participants can expect 18 weeks of placement experience in a primary school; workshops (eight Saturday ‘network’ days); self-study; collaborative group work as well as professional practice on placement.

In order to qualify to join the DLITE programme, you must either work or live in Aberdeenshire.

Those wishing to take part must also have a degree from a recognised university and they must also meet the entry requirements for the University of Aberdeen (Higher English and Standard Grade Mathematics at credit grade or equivalent).

Candidates should have experience working with children in a school, child care or voluntary setting.

For further information, or to register your interest in the programme, please contact Margaret Khan.

You can email her via Margaret.khan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk