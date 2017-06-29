Mintlaw pupils are Pride of Buchan

Buchan councillors paid a visit to Mintlaw Academy this week to hand over a very special award.

Having spoken to his fellow colleagues on the Buchan area committee, Central Buchan councillor Jim Ingram suggested that an award be made to the academy’s Young Minds Team.

And so, councillors headed out to the school on Tuesday where the team was presented with the Pride of Buchan Award for their efforts.

The team of Ruth Taylor, Alyssa Neumann, Amy-Jay Rudgeley and Daniel Burnet competed at the recent Shell National Schools Science Competition and were one of only 13 winners.

Judges were impressed by the team’s creative thinking, by their sound scientific research and by how practical and simple their idea was.

The team came up with a two-pronged ‘bright idea’. to significantly reduce energy consumption in future cities by incentivising residents to use more environmentally-friendly forms of transport, running on human power!