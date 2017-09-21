MSP encourages students to enter video competition

Mike Rumbles MSP is encouraging all North East Higher students to take part in the Political Studies Association (PSA)’s Schools’ Video Competition, now in its seventh year.

In a letter to all four local authorities (Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Angus and Dundee City) , Mr Rumbles urged them to make use of this opportunity to promote political engagement.

A highlight in the PSA’s calendar of activities to engage young people in the study of politics, the annual film competition, sponsored by YouGov, is open to post-16 students who will be studying during the academic year 2017-18.

Mr Rumbles said: “We should recognise the importance of engaging young people in politics and that is why I have written to all of the North East Directors of Education. Exercises such as this are a great way to get our young people engaged in politics.

“I’d encourage all students to take part in this competition and submit their ideas and videos. And for all those who do, I wish them the best of luck!”

This year’s competition asks students to explore the question: “Fake News: Is this the end of facts?”. Groups of students are invited to submit short videos on this subject, examining what fake news is, what effect it may be having on the political landscape and what it means for expert opinion and ‘factual’ knowledge.

CEO of the Political Studies Association, Phil Sooben, said: “This year’s Political Studies Association (PSA) student video competition on ‘Fake News’ is a unique opportunity for Higher students to add their voice to an important discussion which touches on the PSA’s mission to ensure political debate is conducted with the use of robust evidence and integrity.”