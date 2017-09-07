Music classes for the Chopin’?

Councillor Charles Buchan reports that the new administration in Aberdeenshire Council presented the ECS Committee with a paper to stop the visiting specialist service.

He said: “This would hit especially smaller rural schools which rely on specialist teachers of art, music, science, PE,etc., to give pupils the full curriculum.

“The opposition in the Council fought hard to stop this going through, and we managed to delay its implementation for a year.”

Cllr Alison Evison added: “We have secured the key elements which we sought, that there will be no change to the work of visiting specialists during 2017-18 and a report to come to Education Committee in December 2017 outlining how the skills of visiting specialists will be used in future.”