New logo wanted for Broch school

Fraserburgh’s Westfield School is looking for a new logo.

The school, on Argyll Road, is currently in the midst of a refurbishment programme and to match the new building the school is looking for a new image via a new logo.

Depute head teacher, Sue Baxter, told the Herald: “We would like a colourful logo that will go on our red sweatshirts and represent the diversity and positive attitude that the children, young people and staff have.

“Our school values are - co-operation, responsibility, respect, honest and kindness.

“We also value our links with the community.

“If you do not like to draw, but have some words or ideas for the logo, then please write them down and hand them in to us,” she said.

Anyone interested in designing the new logo should complete their design on an A4-sized sheet of paper and return it to the school by Wednesday, May 31.

You must include your name, address and a note of your interest in Westfield School. Westfield pupils, parents and staff will vote of the preferred design and will reveal the winning logo once it is selected from the entries.

Westfield School supports pupils from birth to post 16 with a range of needs from severe and complex additional support needs to more moderate learning needs.

Specialist provision for pupils on the autistic spectrum is also provided. It is the first school to have a birth to three provision, which opened in 2013.