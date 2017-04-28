Pupils first to be chartered as Rotakids

Inverallochy School pupils have become the first to be chartered by the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh as Rota Kids.

Rotary president, Sheila Watt and president elect and Rota Kids mentor Ann Bell, were joined by Rotary District Rota Kids champion AnneForster at the school last week for the special chartering.

As Rota Kids the pupils pledge to endeavour to be fair to all, serve their community and to show respect to others.

Sheila Watt told The Herald: “When we arrived one child said she was so excited and another told her teacher thank you for letting them be part of Rota Kids. It warms the heart!”

P5/6 teacher at the school, Fallon Anderson, said the children had been very enthusiastic about being part of their very own Rota Kids club and felt very proud to be part of the Rotary family.

“They have elected their president, vice-president, treasurer and secretary and have already started developing their action plan,” she said.

“They were very eager to get started so they planned and carried out their first project, which was a very successful whole school village clean-up.

“It was hard work but veryone had so much fun and now our village looks even more beautiful that before.

“We cannot wait to work withour Rotary mentor Ann Bell on future activities,” she added.