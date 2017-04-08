Rathen Primary congestion solution

A serious problem with traffic congestion at Rathen Primary School at drop off and pick up times has long been an issue.

Councillor Ian Tait took the initiative of explaining the problem to a local landowner, who offered to provide ground for parking for the school.

The matter has now gone through the council departments and the council’s Safer Routes to Schools officer is comfortable with what is being proposed. The council’s Estates officials are in a position to finalise a lease within the next couple of weeks. Assuming that prices do not escalate, there is agreement in principal that finance has been found to do the job.

The car park will also be available to the users of the Community Hall. At present, parking there is very inadequate.

Councillor Tait concluded: “When I visited the school, I noticed the pupils planting out flower pots in the playground. So I also asked if the ground adjacent to the new car park could be prepared for gardening by the pupils. And this has been agreed, too.

“Officers say work could start in May/June, all going well, and I am pleased to have brought this forward for the good of the children.”