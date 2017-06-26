Rylee and Maya graduate

Two Buchan youngsters have recently graduated from university with top honours.

St. Fergus Primary School pupils Rylee Gray and Mayah Herlihy achieved success in graduating from The Children’s University on June 24.

Rylee was awarded a Gold Undergraduate Award for 100 hours of learning activities.

Mayah received a Silver Undergraduate Award for 65 hours of learning activities.

Claire Grugeon and Avril Sutherland, head teachers at the school, said: “We are very proud of our first two pupils from St. Fergus Primary who have graduated. Next session we hope many more pupils will take up this fantastic opportunity to get involved in this prestigious event.”

The Children’s University encourages youngsters to take part in exciting, interatctive and voluntary learning activities outside of normal school hours.