Structural issues at Rosehearty School

Rosehearty School is one of nine schools across Aberdeenshire which will require remedidation works to its structure this summer.

Following the collapse of a wall at Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh, an independent inquiry investigated defects in schools built under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) contract.

The actions from the report focused on the need to investigate and remendy defects in PFI/PPP schools or schools built around the same time with a similar design; a need to ensure effective design, construction and quality assurances in current and future projects; to assess the conditon and safety of property assets.

Rosehearty Primary was identified as one of nine schools built using the PFI/PPP model.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that while structural anomalies have been identified, they are not as serious as those discovered in Edinburgh, and the school can remain open based on the detailed structural appraisals carried out by structural engineers. Remediation works are due to be carried out during the summer holiday period.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Jim Gifford, said: “The safety of the children and staff in our schools is paramount and I’m pleased to see such a rigorous approach to the recommendations set out in the Edinburgh report.”

“It is reassuring that our PFI/ PPP- built schools are structurally safe, but I welcome the news that remediation works will take place during the summer holidays.”

Deputy Leader, Cllr Peter Argyle added: “I welcome the thorough work of colleagues in our Property Service in undertaking checks across those schools built under PFI/PPP, or those built around the same time and to the same design. It is reassuring to councillors, staff and parents that the contractor has taken full responsibility for remedial works and is progressing this quickly.”