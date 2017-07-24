Trio of awards for Bruce

Brocher Bruce Hutcheson, an apprentice electrical engineer with Thistle Seafoods, Boddam, is a man with a future.

Bruce scooped three awards at the Tullos Training Apprenticeship Awards held recently at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels.

The awards were:

The GTM award for Outstanding Written Work 2017

Best Electrical/Electronics Apprentice 2017

Apprentice of the Year 2017.

Bruce faced fierce competition from apprentices of all disciplines, but he has proven that the Food Industry is an excellent environment for developing and producing the best trainees and engineers.

Bruce was educated at Lochpots Primary School and Fraserburgh Academy.

Before attending North East Scotland College in Fraserburgh he worked in a fish factory, and then at Asda where he became a section leader. He then moved to Tullos Training.

In his training he gained an HND in Mechanical Engineering, SVG Level 2 in electronics; and an NC in electronics.

It has been indicated that after Bruce has completed his apprenticeship Thistle Seafoods would like to keep him on.

A spokesman for his employers said: “Bruce joined Thistle Seafoods in June 2016 and in his short tenure he has excelled himself in terms of his attitude and dedication towards his apprenticeship.”

When our reported asked Bruce if he actually liked fish, he grinned and said: “Love it!”