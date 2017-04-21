Well-behaved pupils praised by Inspectors

HM Inspectors have praised the leadership of the head teacher at New Pitslgio & St. John’s Primary School following a recent inspection visit.

Inspectors noted the leadership of the head as one of the key strengths of the Aberdeenshire primary.

In a report following their visit, they commended the leadership of the headteacher in securing improvement over time and in establishing good teamwork between enthusiastic staff, parents and the community.

They said she had worked well with staff over the last four years to significantly raise attainment in literacy and numeracy.

Inspectors said staff were enthusiastic about how they could link their vision for high aspiration to their focus on developing skills for learning life and work.

Inspectors said children had a voice in helping to shape and drive forward school improvement through their committees.

They also noted the care and wellbeing of children in the Early Learning and Childcare centre and the positive start made to improvement due to the leadership of the lead practitioner.

Inspectors noted a positive school ethos which was demonstrated by the well-behaved, respectful children who were supportive of their peers. They also said that the pupils enjoyed learning and were proud of their school.

The school’s success in including all children and supporting children with barriers to learning was also noted.

They said that in recent years there had been a sustained focus on continuing to improve attainment in literacy and numeracy.

A few areas for improvement were identified and discussed with the head teacher and a representative from Aberdeenshire Council.

They want to improve and streamline the school’s approaches to planning learning, teaching and assessment across the Early Learning and Childcare centre and school.

They also want to refresh the curriculum ensuring appropriate focus on progression in learning through the Curriculum for Excellence levels. And they want to ensure the needs of all children are met through an increased focus on pace and challenge in learning across all classes.

They added: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.”