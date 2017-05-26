Young's welcomes pupils to factory

Young’s Seafood in Fraserburgh welcomed a group of local academy students to its Watermill Road processing plant earlier this week.

A total of 14 S2 students, and four members of Fraserburgh Academy staff, donned their blue coats and wellington boots and took to the factory floor for the special tour on Thursday.

The day began with a health and safety talk from the firm's HR business partner Des McMenamin. The students were then able to tour the factory and see it in full swing. The morning’s activities ended with a presentation on all the work that goes on on-site.

Mr McMenamin, said: “We were delighted to welcome the students and staff of Fraserburgh Academy to the factory.

"As part of our Fish for Life corporate social responsibility programme, we’re proud to be involved in our local communities, to share our values and support initiatives that make a difference. We hope the students enjoyed their visit and hope to see them again soon.”

Lesley Wilson, principal teacher of developing the young workforce at Fraserburgh Academy, said: “I’d like to thank Young’s Fraserburgh for welcoming the students and staff to the factory.

"We were keen to show the students a local business so they can see how things are run and start to learn about skills for work.

“When they returned to school we asked the students to prepare a mini project on the trip for their Employability classes, and everything they learnt will prove really useful.

"At Fraserburgh Academy, we’re committed to developing the young workforce and employability skills, so a huge thanks again to Des and the whole Young’s team for supporting us with this,"