Ella's dedication to charity earns national praise

A Fraserburgh charity volunteer has received a national award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the cause.

Ninety-year-old Ella Scott scooped the Honorary Fellowship accolade at the charity’s annual Flame of Hope Awards.

The Flame of Hope Awards acknowledge remarkable efforts in fundraising and volunteering made by people from all walks of life.

Ella picked up the award last month (Friday, 30 June) at a special ceremony in London hosted by Cancer Research UK’s Chairman, Sir Leszek Borysiewicz.

An audience at the Merchant Taylors’ Hall heard how she has shown exceptional dedication to Cancer Research UK, by volunteering in the charity’s Fraserburgh shop for 21 years.

The nonagenarian still does five shifts a week in the Broad Street store.

And it was brave Ella who volunteered to learn the ropes when the charity installed new tills in the shop, and teach her fellow volunteers how to use the new technology – aged 84.

Ella said: “I’m extremely honoured to be given this award, and the whole event was an unforgettable experience.”

Sir Harpal Kumar, Cancer Research UK Chief Executive, said: “Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against cancer and has set ambitious plans and aspirations for the future.

“However, progress is only made possible thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters, without whom we would not be able to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses.

“Our Flame of Hope Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to these enormously generous volunteers and supporters for the fantastic work they do.”

Over the last 40 years, survival has doubled – today half of people with cancer will survive their disease for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK’s ambition is to ensure that by 2034, three-quarters of people in Scotland survive their disease for 10 years or more after a cancer diagnosis.

Victoria Steven, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Scotland, said: “Every step we make towards beating cancer sooner relies on every pound, every hour and every person.

“These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Ella who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease, and yet ask for nothing in return.

“It’s thanks to the support of the fundraising public and our amazing army of volunteers that we can continue to make a real difference and bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”