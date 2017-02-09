Ellon bypass works to get underway

Essential drainage improvements are scheduled to take place overnight from Monday, February 14, for four nights next week on the A90 at the Ellon Bypass. These works will help to alleviate any localised issues during periods of heavy rain.

The section of road is used by around 12,600 vehicles every day and the works will help improve safety for road users.

The drainage works will take place each night from 7.30pm until 6.30am. Temporary traffic lights will be in place during the works to ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the essential works.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works will address drainage issues on this section of the road which will help improve the general condition and safety of the route for road users.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption by scheduling the drainage improvements to take place overnight and avoid working during the busier Friday or Saturday nights, however we encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visitingwww.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.