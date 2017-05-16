Emma gets 'chance of a lifetime'

An aspiring photographer from Buchan is helping to capture the demolition of a Scottish school for posterity.

Fetterangus woman Emma Gillanders, currently an HND student at City of Glasgow College, is one of four students helping David Eustace document memories from his old primary school which is scheduled for demolition and rebuild.

The 20 years-old, who attended Mintlaw Academy, is photographing Carntyne Primary School in Glasgow before, during and after it is demolished, creating a visual memory of the building for its past and present pupils and staff, as well as the local community.

Being part of the project was the chance of a lifetime for Emma.

She said: “I feel very privileged to be a part of this project, giving young children an opportunity to learn about photography while documenting an event which is very important to the Carntyne community.

“The project is also very personal to David Eustace, and I greatly appreciate the chance to work alongside him.

“He is a wonderful mentor, and his connection to the school really ties everything together. I am sure to learn a lot from him as the project continues.”

David will liaise closely with the students on the project, looking for their ideas and inspiration, as they help the teachers and pupils record their experiences and recollections of the school.

He said: “These formed memories live with us long after we leave.

“I’m delighted to help in any way I can and am grateful to the students for their support.”