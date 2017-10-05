A clean beach saves wildlife

A conservation charity is calling on residents and visitors to help make St Combs beach safer for wildlife and a more welcoming place for people.

On Saturday, October 9, from 2.30 to 5.30pm, a team of RSPB Scotland staff and volunteers will be running the family beach clean event.

The event, which starts by meeting at the Tufted Duck Hotel car park in St Combs, aims to remove as much litter as possible from the beach, at the northern end of the RSPB Scotland Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve.

James Butcher, a volunteer with RSPB Scotland said: “St Combs is a beautiful beach, and is home to a huge variety of wildlife. However the large amount of litter which washes up there is not only unpleasant to look at, but also threatens some of our best-loved marine wildlife including seabirds, dolphins and seals.

“We want as many people as possible to join us, for all or part of the afternoon, to help us reverse this tide of litter and keep the beach attractive for both people and for wildlife.”

Information gathered on the day will also be submitted to the Marine Conservation Society’s Beachwatch survey, which has recorded a steady increase in the amount of litter since 1994. Results from this survey have helped influence changes in laws which aim to reduce pollution at sea and on beaches.

For more information about the event and how you can get involved call 01346 532017 or email Strathbeg@rspb.org.uk.