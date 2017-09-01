Vote for your favourite Scottish park

Environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful, is encouraging members of the public to vote for their favourite Scottish Green Flag Award park as part of a UK-wide competition.

Success in the poll could mean a place in the top 10 UK parks for 2017 and a chance to be named as Scotland’s number one park.

Following the charity’s announcement that 73 parks from across Scotland received a Green Flag Award in 2017, polling is now open to find the nation’s favorite green space.

Park users from across Scotland have the opportunity to vote for their favourite outdoor space as part of the Green Flag Award People’s Choice prize.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Scotland is home to some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in the UK. We had a record breaking number of parks receive the Green Flag Award in 2017 - which is testament to to the determination of park managers, local authorities and volunteers.

“The People’s Choice prize is a good opportunity to celebrate their achievements. If you value the hard work that goes into maintaining your local green spaces, I would encourage you to show your support and vote - helping Scotland to maintain its success.”

All Green Flag Award parks and green spaces are entered into the annual People’s Choice Award People’s Choice prize, which every year sees countrywide mass involvement in the selecting the very best public spaces.

Almost 1,800 parks, cemeteries, universities, shopping centres and community gardens from across the United Kingdom achieved a Green Flag Award in 2017 and will be competing for pole position.

Amongst the 2017 Scottish award winners, first time awards were received by Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen, Silver Sands & Hawkcraig Point in Fife, Haugh Park in Fife and Dundee Law.

Since the competition started in 2013, Scottish parks have placed in the top ten list three times. In the 2016 nationwide poll, Strathaven Park in South Lanarkshire was named in the top ten for the third time in four years.

To learn more about the poll and to cast your vote up until September 30, visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org