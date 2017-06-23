Years of grime and gum - gone!

As part of the ongoing Fraserburgh regeneration, streets in the town centre were recently steam cleaned.

Over the past three weeks, specialist firm ‘Gutterz’ have removed chewing gum and pressure washing pavements around the town.

Streets including Saltoun Square, High Street, Broad Street, Cross Street and Mid Street were cleaned using high pressure steam and water heated to 150 degrees to blast away chewing gum and dirt.

The Fraserburgh Regeneration Action Plan 2016 – 2021 is a partnership plan produced by the Fraserburgh Regeneration and Development Partnership which includes a range of interventions aimed to take the town forward to fulfil its potential.

The Action Plan includes a focus on improving the quality of environment in Fraserburgh Town Centre, with the objective of making it an inspiring and engaging place.

The Fraserburgh Regeneration and Development Partnership identified a deep street cleanse as one of the priority projects to be done.

It has been welcomed by the local community, with many people expressing their appreciation of the efforts and commending Aberdeenshire Council for taking the initiative.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Regeneration and Town Centres manager, Christine Webster, said: “Improving Pride of Place and the environment in Fraserburgh is a key priority for the regeneration and development partnership.

“A town centre which is clean and welcoming will encourage greater use of our local shops and amenities.

“This is an important piece of work for Fraserburgh and it has been fantastic to see the community’s response.”

Christine emphasised: “Now everyone needs to take responsibility for maintaining the appearance of the town centre into the future to see the continued benefit of this work.”