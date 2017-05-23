Event's high praise from The Foodie Quine

Well-known food blogger ‘The Foodie Quine’ has given high praise for the Broch’s Super Saturday event.

‘The Foodie Quine’ aka Claire Jessiman, attended the first Super Saturday event of the year as well as visiting High Seas Hobbit in Rosehearty.

In her blog of May 19, she wrote: “The event had plenty to keep the kids entertained with bouncy castles and the likes and the main attraction being a free show from Artie’s Tartan Tales which, by all accounts, went down a storm.

“My daughter’s eyes popped out of her head when she spotted a Nutella Calzone at Basic Kneads.

“Theirs did likewise when she removed her jacket to reveal a Nutella hoodie! A match made in heaven.

“There was a great turnout of local suppliers selling everything from cupcakes and cheese to preserves and pies, fudge and fish.

“In addition to the food there was also a really good selection of craft, charity and community stalls, over 40 in all.

“On top of the foodie goodies to take home, there was also plenty of options to eat there and then. We enjoyed paella, pizza, burgers, coffee and ice-cream.

“Myself and my daughter got roped in to trying out the belly dancing with the fantastic Traibal Mutiny.

“It is really hard work, but I’d totally be signing up for their classes if I lived closer. Such good fun!

“The local Rotary club did a sterling job manning the tasting gazebo dishing out samples from local shops and producers and cooking up tasters of wonderful fish dishes.

“We tried fish soup, Arbroath smokie risotto and fish fingers. All were amazing.

“It’s a challenge that many market towns face these days and it seems that local business in the Broch have also come on board as many were offering Super Saturday discounts and offers.

“The increased footfall in the area clearly means better trade for all so its a win win situation.

“Their ambitious plans for an Ice Rink at the December event are to be applauded and supported.

“Our Saturday night accommodation was in the four-bed High Seas Hobbit House at Down on the Farm in Rosehearty.

“We were welcomed by a fantastic hamper of produce from local suppliers.

“Bakery goods from Murdoch Allan and Websters Bakery, Eggs from Aberdeenshire Choice and Meats and Pies from I.J.McIntosh Butcher. What an absolute feast!”