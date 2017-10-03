Eye-catching bale art on A90

An eye-catching artwork, courtesy of Belhelvie JAC has been brightening up the journey to Aberdeen recently.

The 'Under the Sea'-themed hay bale artwork has been created as part of a national competition - Bale Art 2017 - being run by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

Clubs from across Scotland have been building and painting their creations for the past week and these will be displayed until Octovber 8.

The eye-catching A90 sculpture, sponsored by Scotch Lamb, is currently situated at Toll of Birness and was the brains of Belhelvie JAC secretary Gillian Porter and was created through the hard work of club members.

Gillian said: "We placed ours at the Toll of Birness to ensure it caught everyone's eye and brightens everyone's day who passed it.

"We're hoping to get the word out and get some new members to join us to ensure the club can continue for years to come," she added.

For more information on the club and future meetings please don't hesitate to contact Gillian on 07522577072 or email her at Belhelvieyoungfarmers@outlook.com .