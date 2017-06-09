Families in Fraserburgh wanted for new series of Kirstie and Phil property show

An appeal has been made to Fraserburgh residents for people to feature in a new series of property show ‘Love It or List It’.

The programme, fronted by property experts and TV favourites Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsop, focuses on people struggling to decide whether to renovate OR sell their home.

Kirstie and Phil then use their expertise to help find creative and practical solutions to their property problems.

If you and your family are at crunch point and don’t know where to turn when it comes to your home, this could be the show for you.

If you’d like to be considered, please email homes@raisetheroofproductions.com or call 0141 427 5880 and ask for the homes team.

To apply you must own your own home.