Famous Scottish faces doodle for epilepsy charity

Famous faces from Scotland are busy doodling to raise much-needed funds for national charity Epilepsy Action.

National Doodle Day is on Friday, September 22, and the proceeds from this annual event will directly support the 600,000 people living with epilepsy in the UK.

Doodles by celebrities including runner Laura Muir, actress Sheila Reid, journalist Gavin Esler and author Julia Donaldson will go under the hammer alongside those by Miranda Hart, Fay Ripley, Eleanor Tomlinson and Freema Agyman. Other one-off creations from artists, fashion designers, cartoonists and children’s illustrators will be included in the three-day eBay auction. Over 1,500 celebrities, including Mary Berry, Eddie Redmayne and Olivia Colman, have taken part in National Doodle Day since it began 14 years ago. This year sees a record fifth submission from the charity’s highest-grossing doodler, Grayson Perry.

This year actor Freema Agyeman, star of Doctor Who, Sense8 and West End play Apologia, is supporting National Doodle Day. Her young niece lives with epilepsy.

“I’ll never forget the day I first saw my niece have her first seizure. There is no way I can convey the fear, confusion, panic and agonising sadness. That day we realised something was wrong. That day our hearts broke and our lives changed. Epilepsy Action has helped us immensely, essentially by educating us about epilepsy.

“National Doodle Day is all about spreading the word about epilepsy, helping people with epilepsy and their loved ones to get information about this common yet widely

misunderstood condition, when they need it most. Please get involved and support National Doodle Day – it makes a real difference.”

Xanthe Hopkinson, doodler in residence at Epilepsy Action, said: “Every year we are overwhelmed with support from celebrities, and always look forward to seeing their creations. There are no rules when it comes to doodles - this is an event that really lets their imaginations fly. National Doodle Day gives people a chance to get their hands on an original piece of art by their favourite celebrity, artist or designer. It also raises vital funds for people affected by epilepsy all over the UK. Don’t forget to get bidding on Friday 22 September, when the auction goes live, at epilepsy.org.uk/doodle!”

Epilepsy affects around one in every 100 people in the UK alone and 87 people are diagnosed with the condition every day. Each year, Epilepsy Action directly helps over 2 million people through a range of services, including the Epilepsy Action Helpline freephone 0808 800 5050, branch network and award-winning website, epilepsy.org.uk