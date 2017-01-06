FDT needs your votes to bag a share of Tesco Fund

Fraserburgh Development Trust is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch the monthly funding scheme, which sees grants of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local outdoor community projects. greenspace scotland is working with Groundwork to provide support to communities in Scotland.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and this month shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Fraserburgh Development Trust is one of the groups on the shortlist. The trust is fund raising to build a sheltered educational base in Fraserburgh’s Secret Garden, so that local school children can visit the garden and remain under cover if the weather becomes changeable.

Bill Matthew of Fraserburgh Development Trust urged Tesco customers across the North East to back this project: “The garden is run by a very dedicated group of volunteers for the community. It is very well used and having a sheltered educational area will mean that far more people, young people, but also older people will be able to come to the garden and learn about all the plants and what we do here.

“The weather here can be very unpredictable and having a shelter will mean that any lessons held in the garden would not be interrupted,” he said.

Voting is open in stores from 2 January to 28 January. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £24 million to more than 2,400 projects up and down the UK. Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups each month. At the end of each month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s Head of Communications in Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for January. There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”