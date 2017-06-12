Fishing for Leave welcomes Michael Gove’s appointment as Secretary of State for Defra.

Fishing for Leave have given their backing to the appointment of Michael Gove as Secretary of State for DEFRA.

The group's press officer, Alan Hastings, said: "FFL are happy given his family connections to fishing and his Brexit credentials and hope he does both justice.

"Although Defra is not Mr Gove’s previous specialty his intellectual capacity should surmount not having had the Defra brief before, and we look forward to working with and engaging with him to bring him up to speed on one of the acid tests of Brexit.

"Fishing can be a £6.3bn beacon of success for Brexit and can exorcise the betrayal by Edward Heath.

"We must realise the opportunity to automatically repatriate all our waters and resources and to rejuvenate coastal communities with bespoke British policy that husbands our unique ecology, works for all fishermen and ends the policy of discards," he said.

He continued: "This opportunity cannot be squandered for the status quo to appease a minority of vested interests and the EU."

"It is now necessary for clarity and closure that Mr Gove and the Prime Minister commit to the entire UK EEZ out to 200miles or the midline.

"We hope and wish Mr Gove every success in realising the opportunity for a triumph of Brexit and look forward to meeting with him to help ensure this happens," he added.