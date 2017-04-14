Four charged following drugs recoveries

Two men aged 33 and 43 and a 38-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the recovery of 'Crack' cocaine and Diamorphine at a property in Fraserburgh yesterday (Thursday April 13).

An intelligence-led drug search warrant was executed in the Gray Street area. The recovery has a street value worth around £200.

They will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow (Saturday April 15).

In addition, a 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the recovery of Diamorphine with a street value of around £340 following the execution of another warrant in the High School View area of Elgin yesterday. He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow.



DC Steven Young said: "Thank you to the members of the public who assisted with these inquiries."



He added: "North East Division is committed to ensuring our communities are hostile places to deal drugs and the associated criminal activity that comes with this.

"I would like to thank the public who have provided us with information so far and would encourage anyone else with concerns to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."