Fraserburgh Academy pupils pose tough questions to MSP

A North East MSP said that students at Fraserburgh Academy posed some tough questions when he met with them to discuss their studies.

Stewart Stevenson, Banffshire and Buchan MSP, hat met with the school’s Modern Studies students to assist them with research for their upcoming studies.

Joining the Academy’s Modern Studies teacher Barbara-Ann Hawkey, Mr Stevenson, took questions from four of the classes students relating to their upcoming work.

Mr Stevenson said: “The pupils had some very tough question – which certainly kept me on my toes.

“It was interesting to see what other dimensions we could tease out of their questions.”

He added: “The students were very enthusiastic and displayed an important ability to redefine the parameters of their questions.

“The process allowed us to take a deeper look at the complex issues facing our society.”

Of the four students who posed questions to the MSP two of them were in S6 and undertaking an Advanced Higher in the subject, working on dissertations analysing quality of life and how it is affected by policy.

The two S5 Higher Modern Studies students were preparing for upcoming exams.

Mr Stevenson said: “It was great to meet young people so engaged by the world we live in.

“They are prepared to question it and have shown a desire to improve it – admirable traits in anyone.

He added: “I wish them the best of luck with their studies and continued success on their academic journey.”

The SNP MSP visited the school in the same week that figures showed that Scotland was outperforming the UK when it came to youth employment.

According to the Office of National Statistics unemployment has fallen by 0.4 per cent over the year though since the Brexit referendum unemployment figures have started to rise again.

Mr Stevenson said: “It is encouraging that unemployment in Scotland has fallen over the year, with more women and young people employed here compared to the UK.

“The EU referendum and subsequent lack of leadership from the Tory government has however caused economic uncertainty, with unemployment rising slightly in the months following the referendum despite overall gains throughout the year.”

The MSP said it was “imperative” that the North-East stay in the single market.