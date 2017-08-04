Fraserburgh girl goes for gold

A Girlguiding Scotland member from Fraserburgh received her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award at the Holyrood Palace after completing a series of demanding personal challenges and adventures.

Carrie Campbell Scott, 18, was presented with her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award and had the chance to share her journey with Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

Achieving a Gold DofE Award takes between 12-18 months of hard work and dedication with participants required to volunteer, learn a skill, get fit, take part in a week long residential and plan and undertake an expedition in wild country.

Girlguiding Scotland offers its members age 14 to 24 the opportunity to take part in DofE and earn their Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards while taking part in a wide and varied programme of adventures, challenges and activities for girls and young women.

Carrie, who is a member of Fraserburgh Senior Section and who is currently working towards an HND in fitness, health and exercise at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen, completed a wide range of demanding personal challenges to achieve her Gold Award. These included taking part in a residential skiing trip, hiking across the Scottish Highlands, choreographing a community musical and more.

Carrie says: “I am so grateful to have had this amazing opportunity to complete my DofE Gold Award with Girlguiding Scotland – it was an amazing experience that has really empowered me to go beyond my comfort zone and take on new challenges.

“If it weren’t for my DofE I might never have got up the confidence to approach my local community theatre group about choreographing their production of Annie. It turned out to be a huge success and now I’m their Head of Choreography. I really enjoy being able to put one of my passions to use in a practical way and I’m excited to support their next show.

“Completing my DofE Gold expedition was another huge challenge. Even though it rained for three days in a row the Highlands were beautiful and our group helped to keep each other’s spirit up. It showed me that even when something is really tough I can persevere and it was a brilliant feeling at the end.”

She adds: “I’ve made amazing memories and friendships through doing my DofE with Girlguiding Scotland. It’s shown me just how much I can achieve and given me the confidence to take on new challenges. To anyone thinking about doing their DofE I’d say go for it – it’s an amazing opportunity to try something new!”

Taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme is just one of the life-changing Girlguiding Scotland offers to young members 5 to 25. As the leading charity for girls and young women in Scotland, Girlguiding Scotland offers girls and young women the chance to enjoy new experiences, learn new skills, grow in confidence and make life-long friends through a wide and varied programme encompassing everything from outdoor adventure and international travel, to social action and campaigning.

To find out more about registering your daughter, joining as a young member or becoming an adult volunteer call 0131 226 4511 or visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/