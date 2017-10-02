Fraserburgh to feature in nationwide campaign

Represented by the common crane, Fraserburgh has been unveiled as the latest famous place to feature in the nationwide ‘Window to Scotland’ campaign launched by leading home improvements firm, CR Smith, together with Edinburgh Trams.

For the next two years, the long-established Scottish firm is wrapping Edinburgh’s Trams in highly visual artwork that pairs dramatic and surprising Scottish imagery not only to reflect the geographical spread of CR Smith’s customer base, but also to celebrate Scotland’s soul and personality.

The common crane, which has re-established breeding grounds in the North East, appears in the latest designs running on the tram tracks and is paired with Glasgow’s Finnieston Crane, with the caption ‘from Fraserburgh to Finnieston’.

CR Smith wanted a campaign that would bring a smile to people’s faces, puzzle others and resonate with the whole of Scotland – and it believes that including Fraserburgh is important to show Scotland’s rich character.

In addition to the trams, the vivid images will appear on CR Smith’s fleet of 50 new Mercedes vans and in a planned television campaign later this year.

Gerard Eadie CBE, Executive Chairman of CR Smith said: “The crane is a fantastic image and we are delighted to feature it in our campaign. Paired with the Finnieston Crane it helps to show the contrasting aspects of Scotland, from engineering on the Clyde through to the wetlands of Fraserburgh.”

He continued: “Over the past few years we have invested in our state of the art manufacturing plant, making and developing our products in Scotland for Scotland, and we have been investing in our people, through ongoing training and our own apprenticeship programme. This campaign, which embraces the whole of Scotland, is a natural next step for our ongoing strategy for growth.

“So far, our images take in Troon, Edinburgh, Dunblane, St Andrews, Lossiemouth and Glasgow and the plan is to continue to develop the campaign with new images from around Scotland.”

Over 5.6M people travel on the tram network each year, and the vivid advertising is expected to be seen on multiple occasions by around 1.3M Edinburgh residents and annual Scottish visitors.