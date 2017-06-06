Fun day at sea cadet fundraiser

The funds of Fraserburgh Sea Cadets were boosted by the recent Family Fun Day staged in brilliant sunshine at Sandhaven.

The event, being held for the fourth year, raised around £1500.

There were various stalls at the fun day

There was a host of activities for visitors including car boot sales, boat rides, sea cadet displays, bouncy castle, and a BBQ and cafe.

Commanding officer Craig Trail said the amount raised was down slightly, due to other local events on the day.

He told the Herald: “It is our annual fundraiser.

“We are self-supporting and don’t get MoD funding, so it’s an important event for us.

“It raises awareness of sea safety, the sea cadets and engages with the community”.

Meanwhile, proposals for new headquarters at Sandhaven are progressing.

The cadets are aiming to raise £500,000 for the new building and are hoping to get planning approval in the next couple of months.

Mr Trail said: “We are working closely with Sandhaven and Pitullie Harbour Trust.

“We have raised £70,000 towards the project so far and intend to apply for large grants.”

Half of all funding raised by the cadets goes to the new building.