George takes the reins at Central Buchan Rotary

George Clyne is the new president of the Rotary Club of Central Buchan.

Mr Clyne took over the mantle for the forthcoming year from past-president Shirley Hutchison. New vice-president will be Mac Brebner.

In welcoming her successor, Shirley reflected on a busy and succesful year’s activity.

This success, she said, was a reflection of the willingness of members to give of their time to the various projects which had contributed to the local community and more widely.

Following the handover, President George reflected on the contribution by members to the various good causes supported by Central Buchan Rotary. He hoped members would continue to value and enjoy the fun and friendship that are important parts of Rotary membership.

Meetings of the Central Buchan Rotary Club are held at the BanCar Hotel, Lonmay at 7.30pm each Wednesday.