Good report card for Inverallochy nursery

Inverallochy School Nursery has been given a good report by inspectors following a visit at the end of last year.

The results continue the fine record of the 2010 and the 2013 inspections, with all the gradings very good or good.

The quality of care and support at the nursery was graded very good.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate gave positive ratings for the quality of the environment with a comment on the nursery toilet being on a different floor from the nursery area.

Very positive comments were also made on the quality of outdoor work, and the interaction with the community.

The inspectors observed the children were very settled, relaxed, and happy. Parents, when they were interviewed, said how much their children enjoyed the experience, and were complimentary about communication from staff.

Cllr Charles Buchan said: “The inspectors are very pleased with the learning and care provided by the Nursery staff. Mrs Fiona Edwards, headteacher, Kim Purcell, lead practitioner, and the nursery team, have to be congratulated on giving the children such a rewarding start to their education.”