Gordon and Bunty celebrate 60 years of marriage

Buchan councillor Jim Ingram was on hand to help mark a Mintlaw couple's diamond wedding recently.

Cllr Ingram presented Gordon and Bunty Skene with a flower arrangement and bottle of malt whisky on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council to mark the special occasion.

The couple met at dances in Kincardine and were married in St Machar's Church in Aboyne, before going on to have two daughters and a son. The family is now much bigger with seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Bunty was a TB nurse before the children arrived and Gordon was a farm worker. Although now in their 80s both are still active in the community, being stalwarts of Mintlaw Pensioners Club and the Friday Shoppie.

Before moving to Mintlaw Gordon was also New Deer Boy Scout Leader for many years.

When asked about the secret to a long marriage Bunty joked: "He does what he's told."

"Yes, it's all about give and take," added Gordon.

They celebrated the occasion with a family meal in the Aberdeen Arms,Tarves and were also delighted to receive a congratulations card from the Queen.