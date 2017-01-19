Green light for new-build housing

More than 80 new affordable homes are being further progressed, with a decision today from councillors.

Members of the Policy and Resources committee recently gave the green light to the developments in Turriff, Peterhead, Oldmeldrum, Strachan, Huntly and Fraserburgh.

The next step was to begin the tender process. Today members agreed that tenders will be issued via public contracts Scotland after some initial approaches to the market did not provide best value for the public purse.

These projects will be taken out to tender in line with the gateway approval process with community consultation to follow as part of the normal planning process.

Meanwhile a new Housing Framework is being developed which will support the objectives for affordable housing in Aberdeenshire, despite still in its development stages.

Committee chair Cllr Richard Thomson said: “Back in November last year we discussed these projects and this committee was vocal in its support for the development of affordable housing in Aberdeenshire. Members today were reassured that these are being progressed in line with best value and gave their backing to the next steps.

“Affordable housing is a priority for Aberdeenshire Council, and it is important to keep the nmomentum up on these developments. Over 80 new homes coming into the market, in a range of locations, will have an impact and we look forward to working with officers to see these developed.”