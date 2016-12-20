Have your say on Scotland’s National Transport Strategy

Transport Scotland has today launched an online survey to gather views to help shape the key themes for the National Transport Strategy (NTS) review.

Individuals, organisations and communities are being asked for their opinions on developing transport policy at all levels.

The National Transport Strategy review’s aim is to set out an updated vision for Scotland’s transport over the next 20 years.

The early engagement survey is available online to ensure it is widely accessible and will be open to responses until Spring 2017. It will then be followed by a wider programme of national engagement beginning in Summer 2017 ahead of a full public consultation.

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and The Islands said: “The Scottish Government is committed to delivering a collaborative review of the National Transport Strategy, by giving stakeholders and communities across Scotland a greater say in influencing the development of transport policy at the local, regional and national level.

“We are keen to gather views from members of the public and interested organisations across Scotland at an early stage to help us shape the key themes of the NTS review. Throughout the review we will also work closely with Regional Transport Partnerships, local authorities and other key stakeholders through our NTS Review Partnership Group.”

To take part in the survey visit the National Transport Strategy web page.