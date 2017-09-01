Boost for front-line cancer charity

After learning of her husband, Chris’s brain cancer diagnosis in 2012 Lorna Jappy spent a lot of time in the ANCHOR Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She explained: “It was a difficult time with many long days and nights. I spent many evenings looking at the amazing views across Aberdeen.

“During the time of Chris’s stay ,the Friends of ANCHOR’s 20for20 campaign was launched and helped to ultimately inspire the Anchor design I created.”

And now her design can be seen in the Anchor at Kinnaird Head Lighthouse, one of 20 anchors displayed across Aberdeen and farther afield.

Her design sponsored by The Chester Hotel and titled ‘Prionnsa Dinnsear’ (Ginger Prince in Gaelic) is based on the night views of Aberdeen, with each shape and fragment representing the people that pass through Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on a daily basis. The bright colours are a personal interpretation of the laughs that she shared with her husband Chris during his time in the ward.

Incorporated in the design is a small tribute to her husband. If you look closely you can see a small ‘ginger prince’ on both sides of her anchor.

Lorna added: “I hope that the Friends of ANCHOR 20for20 Anchor Voyage will increase awareness for such a worthwhile charity.

“The whole project has been so uplifting for Chris. We have loved seeing pictures of people smiling next to the anchor. It brings us both so much joy during some of the difficult times.”

Friends of ANCHOR chairman, Jim Milne, commented: “I couldn’t be more proud of a campaign to represent and celebrate our 20th anniversary year. It is amazing to know how far this campaign has stretched and how heartfelt each 20 anchor designs are.”

The charity has been asking voyagers to post their anchor photos on social media using the hashtags #20for20anchor and #anchorvoyage. The charity runs weekly competitions, setting social media photo challenges for a chance to win a goodie bag and be featured on the campaign’s wall of fame. Follow ‘Friends of ANCHOR’ to learn more.

The campaign has seen nearly £800 of public donations through ‘Text to Donate’. If you’d like to contribute to the project text ‘ANCH20 £5 or £10’ to 70070. Every penny raised through 20for20 initiative will go directly towards Friends of ANCHOR’s Dream Big campaign to recruit a world-class cancer research team to the North-east.

If you would like to hear more about the 20for20 Anchor Voyage or download a map which details of all the anchor locations you can visit go to www.friendsofanchor20for20.org