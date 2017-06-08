Hee haw can you give us a home?

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for a horse and donkey duo named Tully and Eric who are being cared for at their centre in Aberdeen.

Scotland's animal welfare charity took Tully and Eric into their care after their owner was no longer able to look after them after a change in circumstances.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “These boys really enjoy being in each other’s company and would be heartbroken if we split them up.

“It’s an odd pairing with Eric being a donkey and Tully being a warmblood cross, but who are we to judge?

“They’re enjoying being at our centre as they’ve been getting quite a bit of attention from our staff but we know they’d love to find a permanent home!”

Graeme added: “Adorable Eric loves to hee haw as the staff walk by so he can get treats and cuddles!

“They’re looking for a retirement home where they can live out all year round with some shelter for when the colder days set in.”

Anyone who can offer Tully and Eric a suitable new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.