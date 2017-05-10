Inquiries continue to trace man reported missing from installation

Police Scotland can confirm that inquiries are continuing to trace a 49 years-old man who has been reported missing from the Noble Lloyd Noble installation which is located in the Mariner Field approximately 90 miles (150km) east of Shetland.

Officers received a report around 9.20pm on Tuesday, May 9, that the man could not be located on board.

Searches involving the Coastguard have been carried out but have now been scaled back but the man has not been traced. Rescue vessels are continuing to search and a team of officers led by Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson has flown offshore to carry out inquiries and assist the installation.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: "An extensive search has been carried out which has involved a search and rescue helicopter as well as standby vessels and a platform supply vessel.

"The next of kin of the man have been informed of the ongoing inquiries and further information will be made available to the public when we have it. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances."