It’s the dreel thing!

Banff and Buchan Vintage Tractor and Engine Club held their annual ploughing match on Saturday, October 7 at Kindrought, Strichen.

The venue was by kind permission of D & A Grant.

During the morning 31 members showed their skills using various vintage and classic tractors and ploughs. The judges were Brian Ironside, Keith Morrison, Zander Benzie and Robbie Clark.

The Double Furrow Set A was won by Alan Senic; 2, Ian Milne; 3, George Forsyth. Rob Paterson won the Double Furrow Set B; 2, Kenny Davidson; 3, Alex Bruce. The Bill Gavin Cup for the best double furrow ploughman was won by Alan Senic.

The Cairnorchies Cup for past winners of the double furrow section was presented to Alastair Davidson; 2, Murray Littlejohn; 3, Davie Gibb.

Doug Stewart won the Eric Malarkey Cup for trailing plough; 2, Jock Donald.

The Drinnie Cup was awarded to Tommy Robertson; 2, Justin Graham.

Rob Paterson received the Cowie Shield for the best opening and Doug Stewart swept the board with the Keith Family Cup for the best finish, the Daniel Cup for the best start and finish and the main award of Champion Ploughman Overall. The best outfit cup was won by Davie Gibb with a Ford 4000.

£580 was raised from raffle and refreshments and will be donated to the Strichen Playgroup and the Toddlers group.

The Club would like to thank everyone who helped to make the day a great success.